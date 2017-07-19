Heather Dubrow Reportedly Being Snubbed By Her Former ‘RHOC’ Co-stars

Heather Dubrow is feeling a little left out now that she isn’t a part of the Real Housewives of Orange County. Although Dubrow invited her former co-stars to see her brand-new mansion in the OC, none of them have stepped foot inside her home. What did they say about snubbing their former castmate?

All the currently stars of RHOC admitted they haven’t taken a tour of Dubrow’s new digs. Shannon Beador revealed that Dubrow invited her to a Super Bowl and Christmas party, but she decided to decline both events due to her busy schedule.

Tamra Judge and Beador are good friends, but even she hasn’t been over to see the mansion.

“I haven’t been invited over,” Judge shared. “I thought we were really good friends!”

Meghan Kind Edmonds echoed Judge and Beador. Bravo TV reports that she also revealed that Dubrow wants everyone to schedule a tour before they come over.

At the same time, Kelly Dodd claims that Dubrow hasn’t had anyone over because the house isn’t fully furnished just yet. Before she shows off her lavish estate, Dubrow wants everything to be perfect.

Heather Dubrow and her husband have been working on the massive home for the past few years. Their construction project was halted after inspectors discovered mice in the mansion last summer.

The former RHOC star left the show in Season 11 in order to keep her marriage in tact. She is reportedly still feuding with some of the ladies on the show and has unfollowed a few on social media.

Meanwhile, Dubrow has always claimed that starring on RHOC kept her from landing other roles in Hollywood. Although she isn’t a part of the reality series any longer, she has only had a cameo on one other show since leaving the world of reality TV.

Dubrow appeared on one episode of Young & Hungry, a comedy on Freeform network.

Of course, Dubrow might pop up more often on her husband’s show, Botched. Dubrow has appeared on the series a few times in the past and will likely guest star in the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights on Bravo.