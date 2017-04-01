Heather Dubrow Makes Her Acting Debut After Leaving RHOC!

Although Heather Dubrow has left The Real Housewives of Orange County, the reality TV star’s career is not over! On the contrary, she looks like she is starting anew!

This week, the 48 years old Dubrow has managed to make her sitcom debut on Young and Hungry, going from drama and feuds on TV to acting!

Heather’s character was a lifestyle guru attempting to make a deal with the show’s main characters and although her role received quite a lot of attention, it is yet to be announced whether or not it will be a recurring character or just a one-episode appearance.

According to a source on set, “She is doing a guest appearance.” The insider added that “She is a scale actress. She is making $525 a day as a scaled actor and although she is SAG, she is still scaled, which means she is disposable.”

In January, Dubrow announced that she was quitting the reality TV show that made her famous in order to focus on other possible offers. Despite that statement, some people speculate that the real reason she left was to try and save her marriage.

“After Heather’s marriage became a central focus last season on the show, it really caused issues with her and Terry,” one source claimed.

Both Heather and her husband decided to leave the show as they have other successful businesses as well and they did not need the money. The last thing any of them wanted was to end up divorcing all because of a show!

In addition, Dubrow is also trying to get a spin-off as well.

Advertisement

Do you Believe Dubrow has potential to become an actress or should she stick to reality TV?