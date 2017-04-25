Heath Ledger’s Sister Opens Up About Her Brother’s Death – The Reason Why He Passed Away

Heath Ledger’s sister is coming out of the woodwork to clear the air regarding the death of her famous brother.

During her attendance at the I Am Heath Ledger premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this past weekend, Kate Ledger talked about some of the myths and misinformation surrounding the death of the late actor.

According to Kate, while many believed Heath was depressed at the time and was prescribed drugs to treat his illness, Ledger explained her brother was far from being depressed when he died at the age of 28-years-old.

She explained, “I was really shocked, because that was him having fun.”

Rumors surrounding the actor’s death declared his state of mind was deeply affected by playing the infamous Joker character in the Dark Knight for which he won a posthumous Academy Award.

Kate said, “every report was coming out that he was depressed and that the role was taking this toll on him, and we’re going honestly, it was the absolute opposite. It couldn’t be more wrong.”

She said her brother had a great sense of humor which only his closest friends and family were aware of. According to her, he was a lot of fun, and he wasn’t depressed at all after playing the Joker.

She went on to say she hopes the documentary will contract the rumors in Hollywood surrounding her brother’s death.

“There are some really terrible things about Heath out there.”

I Am Heath Ledger will hit theaters on May 3rd before premiering in a shorter 60-minute version on Spike on the 1st of May.

The film features interviews with Heath’s family, friends, and co-stars and collaborators.

Michelle Williams, who does not participate in the film, said of the father of her child “he was more than just the celebrity. In his eyes, he really wasn’t. We wanted that to come through.”