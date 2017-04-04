Heath Ledger Friend Opens Up About Ledger’s Struggle With Fame

There is a new documentary coming out soon. It’s about Heath Ledger, and offers fresh insights into the struggle of Heath and his rise to fame, as told by his inner circle of friends and family.

The first trailer was released today, Tuesday, April 4th, and it features interviews with the actor’s closest family and friends, including people like Kate Ledger, the sister of Heath, musician Ben Harper, and his co-stars on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

The documentary film will also show some of the old home-video footage the Australian actor had created himself.

A couple of friends of Ledger revealed the true passion of the 28-year-old actor was not actually acting, but directing. He had always aspired to be a director.

A friend said, “There were always cameras around – a video camera, a Polaroid camera or a film camera.” Heath Ledger’s friend Trevor DiCarlo who also co-starred in Brokeback Mountain said Heath was always a director in his heart, but to be an actor was just a way to open the door to get there.

Like many other actors, musicians, and famous celebrities, Ledger struggled with the lifestyle that came with stardom. It was like he wanted to be a star his entire life but once he became one, he no longer wanted to be famous.

One of Heath’s friends mentioned “He kind of almost pulled out of every movie he ever ended up doing.” His friend Matt Alamo said, “He wanted fame — and then when he got it, he didn’t want it.”

Heath had starred in a number of different films before he had died. The film that started his career in the spotlight was The 10 Things I Hate About You with Julia Stiles. Other well-known films include The Dark Knight, A Knight’s Tale, The Patriot, Lords Of Dogtown, and Monster’s Ball.

Advertisement

He died in his New York City apartment on January 22nd of 2008 at the young age of 28. His cause of death was ruled to be an accidental overdose of six different prescription drugs, including painkillers and sedatives. He has a daughter named Matilda whom he shared with Michelle Williams.