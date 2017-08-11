Heartbroken Shiloh Developed Separation Anxiety After Not Being Allowed To See Daddy Brad Pitt For Over 320 Days, Says Insider!

We have learned that one of Brad and Angelina’s kids – Shiloh, misses him so much that she keeps begging to see her daddy alone. The little girl’s desperate cries are heartbreaking especially because, Angie has reportedly been denying her from spending time alone with Brad for over 320 days!

According to insiders, the 11-year-old Shiloh is the one who was affected the most by her parents’ divorce, and now she keeps in touch with her father through late night secret Skype conversations.

One source revealed that the girl has changed a lot since the split and is no longer bubbly and full of life.

She just cannot understand why Brad can’t come along to their Disneyland trips.

Furthermore, it is reported that Shiloh and Brad may not have spent any alone time together ever since the infamous private jet incident on September 14!

Meanwhile, Shiloh has been begging her mother to let her sleep over at her dad’s but to no avail.

Brad is also desperate for some one on one time with his beloved daughter who apparently takes after him the most.

‘She is the most complex and sensitive. Their bond is unbreakable, but the separation is taking a toll on both of them. Shi really misses hearing Brad’s bedtime stories, and they have secret Skype calls at night. She has asked to spend nights with Brad. But so far, Angelina’s sticking to the court-ordered supervised group visitation since she has official custody,’ a source dished.

Brad and Angelina have claimed as of late that their relationship after the split has improved as they work towards one common goal – doing what is best for their six kids.

Despite their claims, some insiders say tensions still remain.

In order to keep his family around as much as possible, Brad has started going to therapy and fixing his alcohol addiction.

The Hollywood star is also really into sculpting and has been spending hours in his studio as a way of coping with everything that’s been happening.

The father of six longs for the day when he’ll be able to share this hobby with Shiloh.

Pitt always mentioned his daughter’s creative spirit and would love to bring her over to his studio.

Shiloh always preferred to spend time with her dad kicking a ball around or fishing rather than playing with her sisters.

Now, she is still not old enough to understand why her father has been taken away from her and Brad is scared she’s developing separation anxiety.

The actor also fears that the therapy may not be able to help her, especially when the solution is so simple – let Shiloh spend time alone with her father.

The insider noted that when the girl pleads with her mom to let her see Brad, Angelina just changes the subject.