Heartbroken Jessica Alba Loses Yet Another Pet In The Span Of Just Two Weeks – ‘Came Home To A Dog-less Home’

Sadly for the star, she had to say goodbye to yet another beloved pet. As fans who keep up with the actress on social media already know, following her post about her pet pug Sid’s sad death at the end of July, another tragedy happened.

Today, Jessica Alba took to Instagram to share her pain about losing her other dog Bowie as well.

‘Came home to a dog-less home — our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders,’ Alba captioned the photos of Bowie snuggling both the star and Haven and Honor – her daughters.

She then shared that the last couple of weeks were really tough for her.

Despite losing her beloved pets, the actress will forever cherish their last night cuddling with the furry family members.

Putting aside this sad piece of news, Jessica Alba, who is currently expecting her third child, looked gorgeous alongside her cute daughters at a recent event.

The said bash was for a new diaper collab between the actress and entrepreneur’s The Honest Company and The Great – a fashion brand – and took place on Saturday.

Some of her best celebrity friends, including Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe, were there to support her.

Fans may be aware that both Jessica Alba and her hubby Cash Warren have many famous pals.

The couple’s Prince vs. Michael Jackson themed birthday party back in April was attended by huge names including Nicole Richie, Kelly Rowland, and even Queen Beyonce, just to name a few.

R.I.P. Sid and Bowie!