Heartbroken Brad Pitt Breaks Down At Friend Chris Cornell’s Funeral

Yesterday, May 26 was the funeral of legendary artist Chris Cornell, and his close friend Brad Pitt was there! The actor was caught crying over the shocking suicide as he said goodbye to the Soundgarden star alongside other friends and family members at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

According to eyewitnesses, Brad was “devastated and in shock,” because of the sudden and tragic passing of his close pal.

Source: radaronline.com

As fans certainly already know, Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room after Detroit concert.

His bodyguard was the one who discovered the unresponsive Cornell “with blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around (his) neck.”

Brad Pitt and Chris Cornell have been best of friends for decades!

During an interview from back in 2004, the actor even claimed that he is a Cornell “addict!”

In 2010, Pitt took his daughter Zahara to Cornell’s daughter Toni’s sixth birthday party.

Cornell left behind a wife and three children. They were all seen at the funeral.

Brad attended the ceremony by himself.

During his eulogy, bandmate Tom Morello said: “Chris was as melodic as The Beatles, as rocking as Sabbath and as haunting as Edgar Allan Poe.”

In addition, the entire remembrance was made even more emotional by Linkin Park star Chester Bennington’s performance of “Hallelujah” by Edward Cohen.

Chris Cornell’s body was cremated on May 22, and his headstone reads: “Voice of our generation and an artist for all time.”

Advertisement

What do you think of Brad and Chris’ touching and unlikely friendship?