Heartbroken Bernice Burgos Feels ‘Lied To And Played With’ By T.I.: Would The Model Still Take Him Back?

Bernice Burgos is shocked that her short-lived romance with T.I. might already be over before it really started. The model cannot believe the rapper would leave her for his ex-wife Tameka Tiny Harris. But would Bernice take T.I. back if he wanted to return to her?

According to new reports, Burgos is completely heartbroken after the alleged split from T.I.

A source revealed that Bernice feels played with and lied to and she is pissed, to say the least!

The model does not understand what happened and why T.I. who swore was totally smitten by her suddenly turned cold.

T.I. even promised her that everything was over between him and Tiny.

Now she feels like it was all a big fat lie.

As fans may already be aware, T.I. has been dealing with an ugly split from his wife of seven years but one insider has revealed that even though technically it was all over between him and Tiny, the rapper had no intention to commit to Bernice.

He refused to make the relationship public and treated her like his dirty little secret.

Because of that Bernice shouldn’t really be surprised he simply tossed her aside, but she still is.

The model was convinced she was a better judge of character.

Reportedly, Bernice has really developed feelings for T.I. and now she feels very hurt to realize she meant nothing to him.

It seems like she likes him so much that she would still take him back even after what he did to her.

‘Trouble is, she still has feelings for Tip, and if he was to snap his fingers she would still come running straight back, it is kinda tragic. Right now she is planning to get back at Tip in some way though—make him feel jealous and show him what he’s missing. So she is looking for another high profile rapper to hook up with, and Meek Mill or Chris Brown are top of her wish list,’ the insider explained.

And Bernice has managed to get some attention from the two men – will she manage to make T.I. jealous?

Do you believe T.I. will come back to Bernice anytime soon?