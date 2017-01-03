Hear Emma Watson Sing In ‘Beauty And The Beast’

The official Emma Watson doll for the character of Belle from the new live action movie ‘Beauty And The Beast’ has been revealed.

Last Thursday, an Instagram User posted a short video in which we can hear the Hasbro toy sing ‘Something There,’ one of the flagship songs of the film.

“🌹 🌹. I am officially floored, if she was not perfect enough this absolutely nailed her # # Beautiful! I can not wait for this movie !!! 😍🌹,” the Instagram user wrote. “Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll!

Although the sound quality is mediocre, the short clip still allows us to hear Emma Watson sing the iconic song for the first time.

Jack Morrissey, the producer of the feature film, shared the video and confirmed that it was the voice of the actress.

On social media some fans called the performance “perfect” and “outstanding,” while others called the song “disappointing.”

All of us here at Celebrity Insider think she sounds incredible — even in doll form.

All the trailers for the movie so far haven’t really shown that the live action adaptation is a full-out musical.

Beauty and the Beast will hit theaters on March 17th.

Below you can find the official clip of Emma Watson singing in Beauty and the Beast:

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

What do you think of Watson's singing voice?