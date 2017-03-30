FREE NEWSLETTER
Head Writer A.D. Miles To Leave ‘The Tonight Show’

Andy Cooper Posted On 03/30/2017
A.D. Miles and Jimmy FallonSource: Entertainment Weekly

The Tonight Show is going through a big change after head writer A.D. Miles makes his exit. Miles worked with Jimmy Fallon for eight years at the Late Night and The Tonight Show, being an excellent asset to the network.

Miles’ departure comes at a crucial moment for Fallon, with The Tonight Show losing its leadership to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, which has defeated Jimmy’s show in total viewership for eight straight weeks.

But Miles’ decision to leave Fallon’s side doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the ratings!

The 45-years old comedian, best known for playing Gary in the “Wet Hot American Summer franchise,” collaborated in more than 1,500 episodes of the show and was one of Fallon’s writers when the television producer hosted the Emmys back in 2010.

Besides, let’s not to forget that Miles also had some appreciated on-air appearances, including Gary in Fallon’s “Ew!” skits, Barb in the show’s Stranger Things-themed sketch, Justin Timberlake’s Camp Winnipesaukee sketches or his role as Mr. Fletcher.

Miles’ decision to move back to Los Angeles and back to narrative writing has no other effect on his work relationship with Fallon, though. The two will continue to do comedy together, including on an upcoming animated feature.

Announcing his departure, Anthony David Miles said that these last eight years with Jimmy had given him the confidence he needed to do it on his own and even work on a movie with Fallon.

The television host was instead more sentimental, saying that Miles is one of the funniest, most creative people he’s ever met and that it would be a pleasure to work on future projects with him.

With the show more focused on political comedy lately, it would be interesting to see what the new guys will bring.

