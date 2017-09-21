FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jennifer lopez t.i. Eniko Parrish joseline hernandez serena williams kandi burruss kailyn lowry bernice burgos alex rodriguez nene leakes kanye west khloe kardashian beyonce tameka cottle kevin hart tamar braxton blake shelton madonna katie holmes tiny briana dejesus kate middleton blac chyna
Home » Entertainment

‘He Disappeared!’ Briana DeJesus Reveals Baby Daddy ‘Vanished’ From Daughter’s Life Right After Birth Despite Begging Her Not To Give Her For Adoption!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/21/2017
1
335 Views
0


briana-dejesusSource: radaronline.com

As Teen Mom fans may know, Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy was the one who begged her not to give their daughter away for adoption. However, it looks like the reality TV star’s worst fears regarding Stella not having both parents in her life have come true. Apparently, the dad did not step up to his role as a co-parent like he promised.

On an episode of the popular reality TV show, Luis Hernandez revealed that he’d be away for ten months in order to train for his trucking license.

Although he was in attendance at his daughter’s birth, shortly after that he simply vanished from the newborn’s life.

‘He’s not seen Stella, he’s not helped with Stella, and he has not really asked about Stella. He is pretty much non-existent right now. He disappeared. The moment I had Stella he went MIA,’ DeJesus explained.

The woman is so angry about his lack of involvement especially because he was the one who insisted on keeping the girl.

The Teen Mom star also blamed MTV for his absence, saying that having the cameras around him all the time really makes the man uncomfortable.

However, she doesn’t think that should be an excuse for him not to be involved in his own child’s life.

Meanwhile, her other baby daddy, Devoin Austin is still behind bars serving his sentence for drug-related charges.

Advertisement

This means that Briana is currently raising her daughters on her own.

Post Views: 335

Read more about briana dejesus luis hernandez teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
She Has Decided! Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Meaning Behind Son’s Name!
09/22/2017
Chelsea Houska Compares Junkie Baby Daddy Adam Lind To Pill-Popping Ryan Edwards
09/21/2017
Kailyn Lowry Finally Picks Name For Newborn Son One Month After Birth
09/19/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Gale Williams
09/21/2017 at 7:22 pm
Reply

Good Lord, all these teen moms need to be sterilized since they obviously have no idea what birth control is, multiple babies with multiple fathers, no jobs, dead beat dads……..sickeni g!!!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *