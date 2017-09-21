‘He Disappeared!’ Briana DeJesus Reveals Baby Daddy ‘Vanished’ From Daughter’s Life Right After Birth Despite Begging Her Not To Give Her For Adoption!

As Teen Mom fans may know, Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy was the one who begged her not to give their daughter away for adoption. However, it looks like the reality TV star’s worst fears regarding Stella not having both parents in her life have come true. Apparently, the dad did not step up to his role as a co-parent like he promised.

On an episode of the popular reality TV show, Luis Hernandez revealed that he’d be away for ten months in order to train for his trucking license.

Although he was in attendance at his daughter’s birth, shortly after that he simply vanished from the newborn’s life.

‘He’s not seen Stella, he’s not helped with Stella, and he has not really asked about Stella. He is pretty much non-existent right now. He disappeared. The moment I had Stella he went MIA,’ DeJesus explained.

The woman is so angry about his lack of involvement especially because he was the one who insisted on keeping the girl.

The Teen Mom star also blamed MTV for his absence, saying that having the cameras around him all the time really makes the man uncomfortable.

However, she doesn’t think that should be an excuse for him not to be involved in his own child’s life.

Meanwhile, her other baby daddy, Devoin Austin is still behind bars serving his sentence for drug-related charges.

This means that Briana is currently raising her daughters on her own.