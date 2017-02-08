O.J. Simpson has been able to escape the full murder charges is the infamous Trial of the Century for decades. Recently however, the clues have pointed to a knife that is sure to answer the question: ‘Did he do it?’ once and for all.

Simpson has finally decided to exclusively reveal to his friend Christie Prody where the knife used to kill his wife Nicole and her alleged lover was.

The investigation taken to his “house of horrors” discovered a sharp blade buried under 2 feet of earth in a remote corner of the property.

According to Prody’s baby daddy, Andrew Leabo, while under the influence of drugs, Simpson confessed that he buried the murder knife at his former Miami residency, now owned by another family.

“Christie told me O.J. confessed to killing Nicole!” 28 year old Leabo told shared.

“He’d boast about it after railing lines of cocaine. Prody said he hid the knife at their place in Miami. Simpson told her everything! He shared his innermost secrets with her.”

After being acquitted of Brown and Goldman’s murders, Simpson bought the 4,233-square-foot Miami residence, which was built in the early 1950s, for $575,000 in 2000.

The disgraced football star shared the home with Prody, but her drug problems and his legal woes turned it into a “house of horrors,” an insider said.

“O.J. has been terrified this day would come! He’s been sweating about it for years,” an insider at the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he’s behind bars, revealed.

“The definitive answer to what happened to Nicole and Ron has always been hidden, somewhere, in Florida.”

“Now that this knife has been found, O.J. will be worried sick about what else might turn up!” said the insider.

The story is still developing.