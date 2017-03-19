He Burned Alive! Paul Walker Was Still Breathing When The Car Burst Into Flames!

The new Reelz special Paul Walker: Collision Course put forward a few questions about Paul Walker’s tragic death and promised to answer them.

Could the actor have survived the car crash? And if so, why didn’t he?

As fans already know, The Fast and the Furious star passed away back in 2013 after being involved in a deadly car accident. At the time of the crash, Walker was not the one driving. The man was riding in the passenger seat of a race car driven by close friend and professional racer Roger Rodas.

Even though they were on a quiet industrial street in Valencia, California, Rodas still somehow lost control of the high-performance car and crashed into a tree.

“When the collision happened, the Carrera GT was basically cut in half,” attorney Craig McClellan said in a sneak peek of Paul Walker: Collision Course.

“The passenger compartment forward went one way, the gas tank and engine compartment went the other way. And Paul Walker was caught in between.”

When the car burst into flames, Walker was still trapped inside.

“And what that did was, it just jackknifed Paul Walker into the seat, breaking the seat back, breaking his ribs, his collarbone and his upper arm bone,” McClellan explained.

Although the race driver died on impact, Paul Walker was reportedly still alive when the fire started. New evidence proves that there was soot in his trachea, meaning that he was still breathing when the fire engulfed the car.

“He was breathing, and he wasn’t able to get out because he was strapped in,” added McClellan. “It was a survivable collision.”

Are you shocked to find out that Paul Walker could have been saved?