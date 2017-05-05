FREE NEWSLETTER
HBO Is Developing Four Different 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Offs

Barry Rice Posted On 05/05/2017
Game of ThronesHBO

Winter has finally come to the land of Westeros, as HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones approaches its final two seasons. Considering the show’s massive success, it’s no surprise the network wants to keep the story going. Now comes word that HBO is not just considering a new spin-off show — they’re developing FOUR of them.

Now, it’s possible that not all of these projects will actually make it to air; it’s more likely that HBO is just throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks, so to speak.

Nonetheless, they’ve brought in some high-caliber talent from across the worlds of film and television to work on the new spin-off shows.

Max Borenstein, who wrote Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island for Sony and developed FOX’s short-lived Minority Report series, is working on one of the four spin-offs.

The author of the Game of Thrones novels, George R. R. Martin, is himself teaming with Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Secret Service) on another one of the projects.

Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland, the screenwriter behind L.A. Confidential and Mystic River, is developing the third spin-off idea.

The final project is also being developed by Martin with the assistance of Carly Wray, a former staff writer for AMC’s Mad Men.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the showrunners on Game of Thrones since it began, will not have any hands-on involvement with these new spin-offs but will retain executive producer credits.

There’s no word yet on what any of these new shows will be about, but HBO says they will explore different time periods from Martin’s creation.

It’s always possible that one of more of these ideas will result in a standalone TV film or miniseries, though obviously, HBO would be most interested in another long-form series.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones will make its long-awaited debut on July 16, 2017. The series will conclude with a shortened six-episode eighth season sometime in 2018.

