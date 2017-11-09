HBO Decides To Cut Ties With Comedian Louis C.K. Following His Explosive Scandal

The comedian was accused by several women of sexual misconduct. Just a few hours after Louis C.K. was slammed with claims that, at various times, he masturbated in front of them, we have learned that the star’s business partners have decided to cut ties with him!

That being said, HBO released a statement saying they would ‘no longer be participating’ in the benefit concert, Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs.

In addition, the network also announced that they were removing all Louis’ past projects from their On Demand services.

Meanwhile, FX, who works with the comedian on his show, chose a more reserved approach to the shocking scandal and decided to further investigate the case before jumping to conclusions.

‘We’re obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our five shows produced together over the past eight years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter’s currently under review,’ the company stated.

C.K. is yet to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations or the repercussions that seem to be coming his way on a professional level.