FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
corey feldman Jason Bateman angelina jolie mel b charlie sheen Tyrese Gibson mel gibson howard stern corey haim Kevin Spacey Jeffrey Tambor Jada Pinkett Smith ben affleck Sean Hannity asia argento harvey weinstein brad pitt nick cannon meghan markle justin bieber Dean McDermott demi moore 50 cent
Home » Hollywood

HBO Decides To Cut Ties With Comedian Louis C.K. Following His Explosive Scandal

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/09/2017
0
0


louieSource: theverge.com

The comedian was accused by several women of sexual misconduct. Just a few hours after Louis C.K. was slammed with claims that, at various times, he masturbated in front of them, we have learned that the star’s business partners have decided to cut ties with him!

That being said, HBO released a statement saying they would ‘no longer be participating’ in the benefit concert, Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs.

In addition, the network also announced that they were removing all Louis’ past projects from their On Demand services.

Meanwhile, FX, who works with the comedian on his show, chose a more reserved approach to the shocking scandal and decided to further investigate the case before jumping to conclusions.

‘We’re obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our five shows produced together over the past eight years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter’s currently under review,’ the company stated.

Advertisement

C.K. is yet to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations or the repercussions that seem to be coming his way on a professional level.

Post Views: 0

Read more about HBO louis c.k.

Advertisement

You may also like
Does This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Behind-The-Scenes Season 8 Pic Reveal That A Fan Favorite Character Is Still Alive?
10/12/2017
New Details On The Third Season Of True Detective Have Been Released!
09/01/2017
HBO Allegedly Hacked: Details For ‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Ballers’, ‘Room 104’ In Jeopardy
07/31/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *