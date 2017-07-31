HBO Allegedly Hacked: Details For ‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Ballers’, ‘Room 104’ In Jeopardy

Internet criminals are at it again. This time a hacker is claiming that they will release the script to an upcoming episode of Sunday favorite “Game of Thrones,” along with episodes of “Ballers” and “Room 104.”

HBO should be shaking in their boots right now considering that they’ve been hacked before. It doesn’t help that there was a major Netflix leak earlier this year when an infamous hacker named The Dark Overlord uploaded 10 of 13 episodes of “Orange is the New Black” after not being paid by the streaming service.

The person targeting the premium network sent to a handful of known reporters an email saying: “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

The burning question is “How did these people get access to the episodes in the first place?” In Netflix’s case, the episodes were stolen from a post-production company that’s much smaller and has less security than the actual studio where the shows are edited.

It may or may not be the same case with HBO, but the network is launching a full blown investigation.

The statement given to Entertainment Weekly, who also broke the story, read: “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

It’s not clear if the alleged cyber thieves asked for a ransom, but if what they’re threatening is true it’s safe to say that they weren’t paid.