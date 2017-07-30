Hazel E Posts Alleged Prostitution Arrest Record Of Masika Kalysha

Hazel E and Masika Kalysha of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” are at it once again. The three-year feud has been amplified for the past week and today Hazel posted a screenshot of an alleged prostitution arrest record with Masika’s name on it.

The record reportedly came from an “anonymous fan” that sent an email stating: “Hazel, I’m contacting you anonymously to protect my identity. I am a fan of you and the show and Masika needs to be exposed for lying and running her mouth. I have inside knowledge of her 2004 arrest for prostitution in which she also attempted to bribe the arresting officer with sex in exchange for letting her go. Attached is the official GDOC criminal summary.”

Lawd #HazelE vs #MasikaKaylsha 👀 (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

The attachment stated that Masika Tucker was arrested for prostitution and bribery and sent to the Baldwin State Prison where she was released on parole in 2004.

Masika promptly denied the accusations in the comments. She said that Hazel made it all up and that she was still a virgin in high school in 2004.

She didn’t end her statement without calling Hazel out on a few things that included exposing her for sleeping with celebrities like Nick Young, Anthony Morrow, Paul George, Derrick Ward Jr. and more.

Masika is known for attacking Hazel about her nose job but Hazel also uploaded Kalysha’s before and after nose surgery photos.

The feud between the co-stars has gotten well out of hand since July 25 when Hazel claimed that Masika accidentally allowed the daughter that she shares with rapper Fetty Wap, Khari Barbie, to ingest Xanax which resulted in her getting investigated by the Department of Children and Families.

The singer responded by alleging that Hazel E’s new boyfriend who appears alongside her on the show of getting arrested for beating Hazel and her mother.

Do you think that Masika and Hazel will ever be able to make peace?