Hazel E And Masika Kalysha Of ‘Love And Hip Hop Hollywood’ Accuse Each Other Of Child Abuse And STD’s: Has This Feud Gone Too Far?

“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” has started to air again and that means all of the drama that comes with it is erupted on screen and off. Archenemies Hazel E and Masika Kalysha have been beefing for three years and aren’t about to stop now.

On July 24, when the first episode of the new season aired, Hazel E took to Instagram to diss Masika and Moniece.

That didn’t sit well with Kalysha who decided to fire back with “proof” that Hazel E had a sexually transmitted infection at one point.

The emails from 2009 state: “Oh babe you need to hit me asap. Wtf we have an std! Who did u f*** b4 me! Ahhhhhhh or we must have got it from P’s nasty a** house! Or pool wtf! Hit me back u have to go to a doctor asap!”

Oh boy! Masika done pulled receipts on Hazel after she came for her daughter (view previous post😉) #LHHH A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Hazel explained via Twitter that the messages were a hack that Masika knew about, but not without exposing the mother for allowing her baby to allegedly ingest Xanax by accident.

Kalysha reportedly got in trouble with the Department of Children and Families after it happened.

Hazel clapsback at Masika for the allegations she made about her bf beating her and her mom up and brings Masika's child up once again.. 👀😲😶 #LHHH A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

The incident was rumored earlier this year, but the singer never addressed it and deleted all comments that mentioned it from her page.

During this explosive jabbing session, Masika also accused Hazel’s new boyfriend that appeared on the show, Rose Burgundy, of hitting her and her mother.

She added that he went to jail but Hazel took him back after deleting all of her pictures with him.

These accusations, whether they’re true or not, are pretty harsh and it seems like this feud is going too far.

It appears that Masika has a lot on her plate with almost being booted off “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” for not filming with Alexis Sky, but she also has Hazel E coming for her while Moniece is doing her best to stick by her friends’ side.