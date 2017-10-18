FREE NEWSLETTER
Hazel-E And Her Boyfriend Viciously Attacked By Twitter – Here’s Why

Bridget Hill Posted On 10/18/2017
Hazel ESource: Youtube.com

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s star, Hazel-E, and her man are in serious social-media-trouble! In response to a Twitter troll who claimed Hazel’s boyfriend is gay, Hazel-E went on a tirade as a retort, and nobody is happy about it.

Rose Burgundy, Hazel’s boyfriend, took to his Instagram account not long ago to refute the claim that he’s gay and he said some tragically mean things regarding the LGBTQ community.

He wrote, “you want to know how I feel about gays so bad well here you go, I hope all gays die and go to hell.” Additionally, he wrote, “I’m from Piru (sic) B**h, I’m twenty-five, not nineteen, and It’s Denzell with two L’s B****, google me.”

The rapper became enraged after a person who goes by the name, Camyonce, claimed that himself and Rose fooled around in the past, despite Rose’s assertions to the contrary.

Additionally, BET reported that Camyonce uploaded a screenshot of a conversation he had with Rose,  aka, Denzell, regarding the comedienne, Jess Hilarious. The rapper attempted to commit infidelity against his girlfriend during their chat, allegedly outing Rose as a gay man.

According to BET, Rose Burgundy posted a search result of what the Bible has to say about the LGBT community.

The publication stated that Hazel-E and her boyfriend troubles are currently trending on social media right now, so it’s not surprising that, due to media pressure, Rose Burgundy made his profile page private and deleted the image of the burning LBGTQ flag as well.

Read more about Hazel E love and hip hop

1 Comment

Latonya
10/18/2017 at 9:09 pm
Reply

I used to like Hazel E but when a person talks about a child that sh** aint right. And my opinion about Tierra Marie is I feel the same way


