Have Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Finally Called It Quits? She Steps Out Without Her Engagement Ring

What is really going on with Robert Pattinson and his fiancée FKA Twigs? The couple has not been seen together since May, Pattinson is spending time with a female co-star, and Twigs has been seen without her engagement ring. Have the pair finally called it quits?

Twigs appeared at the Versus show at London Fashion Week this past weekend, and her engagement ring was noticeably missing from her left hand.

This is adding fuel to the breakup rumors, which started earlier this summer when Twigs wasn’t wearing her ring in pictures she posted to social media.

oh sorry i'm saving this seat for mi friend.

In addition to the missing ring, another clue that Twigs and Pattinson may have split is the fact that Twigs was seen over the summer in Ibiza, Spain, partying with French model Brieuc Breitenstein.

Pattinson, meanwhile, has also been seen spending time with other women. In early August, he was seen having a cozy dinner with his friend Katy Perry at the Sunset Tower Hotel, and just a couple weeks later was spotted with his High Life co-star Mia Goth doing some sightseeing in Cologne, Germany.

There was no display of affection between the two actors, they just seemed to be spending some time together off the set. As far as Perry goes, she claims to be like a “big sister” to Pattinson.

No official breakup announcement has been made, but an insider close to the couple claims that the relationship is not as strong as it once was and could be close to an end.

“He is technically still with FKA Twigs, but it doesn’t seem like it will last,” the insider recently told E! News.

“They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out.”

What to Wear Today: The best damn denim jacket money can buy.

The Twilight actor and singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, have been engaged since 2015, but they both have been fairly quiet about the relationship the entire time they have been together.

In July, Pattinson talked to Howard Stern about how “frustrating” it is to be in the position where you want to open up about a relationship, but you have to decide on whether to “let the crazy people in.”

Both Pattinson and Twigs have extremely busy schedules, and according to the insider the two simply don’t get to see each other that often.