FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
James Cameron keanu reeves jake gylenhaal tom holland sam worthington benedict cumberbatch carrie fisher george lucas hugh jackman johnny depp chris pratt angelina jolie anna kendrick brie larson Alden Ehrenreich charlie hunnam andrew lincoln margot robbie kylo ren danny mcbride aaron seltzer
Home » Movies

Hasta La Vista, Baby: No More ‘Terminator’ Sequels For Paramount

Barry Rice Posted On 03/21/2017
0
70 Views
0


Terminator GenisysSkydance/Paramount Pictures

Were you a big fan of 2015’s Terminator Genisys? Congratulations — you’re the only one. And now, after the colossal critical failure of the most recent film in the Terminator series, Paramount has decided to put the franchise in mothballs.

When Skydance and Paramount teamed up to produce Terminator Genisys, it was intended to jumpstart the series and become the first of a number of new sequels.

With Arnold Schwarzenegger starring once again, series creator James Cameron was even convinced to come along and give the film his blessing.

Unfortunately, critics and audiences largely derided the film. Even though it grossed over $440 million at the worldwide box office, Terminator Genisys was unable to escape its negative reputation and quickly disappeared from the minds of audiences.

After nearly two years of speculation, reports today have indicated that Paramount will not move forward with a sequel to Terminator Genisys.

While many outlets have begun sounding the death knell and declaring this the end of the Terminator franchise, nothing could be further from the truth.

It’s been known for a while now that if Paramount fails to produce another Terminator film by the year 2019, most of the rights to the franchise actually revert back to James Cameron himself.

Apparently, Cameron was already aware of Paramount’s plans (or lack thereof) because he’s reportedly already working on future plans.

In January, it was reported that Cameron was teaming with Deadpool director Tim Miller on a way to revive the Terminator franchise and bring the story to a conclusion.

While many might have hoped Cameron would return to direct a new Terminator film himself, he’s more than busy with his other big franchise: Avatar.

Advertisement

Cameron is currently in pre-production on not only Avatar 2, but Avatar 3, 4, and 5, as well. All four films are expected to film back-to-back in the next few years.

Post Views: 70


Read more about James Cameron tim miller paramount terminator

You may also like
‘Avatar 2’ Delayed Again, Not Coming Until At Least 2019
03/11/2017
James Cameron on Trump: Ice Cubes Dead Ahead!
01/31/2017
Peter Thiel: What’s Up Down Under?
01/26/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *