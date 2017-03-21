Hasta La Vista, Baby: No More ‘Terminator’ Sequels For Paramount

Were you a big fan of 2015’s Terminator Genisys? Congratulations — you’re the only one. And now, after the colossal critical failure of the most recent film in the Terminator series, Paramount has decided to put the franchise in mothballs.

When Skydance and Paramount teamed up to produce Terminator Genisys, it was intended to jumpstart the series and become the first of a number of new sequels.

With Arnold Schwarzenegger starring once again, series creator James Cameron was even convinced to come along and give the film his blessing.

Unfortunately, critics and audiences largely derided the film. Even though it grossed over $440 million at the worldwide box office, Terminator Genisys was unable to escape its negative reputation and quickly disappeared from the minds of audiences.

After nearly two years of speculation, reports today have indicated that Paramount will not move forward with a sequel to Terminator Genisys.

While many outlets have begun sounding the death knell and declaring this the end of the Terminator franchise, nothing could be further from the truth.

It’s been known for a while now that if Paramount fails to produce another Terminator film by the year 2019, most of the rights to the franchise actually revert back to James Cameron himself.

Apparently, Cameron was already aware of Paramount’s plans (or lack thereof) because he’s reportedly already working on future plans.

In January, it was reported that Cameron was teaming with Deadpool director Tim Miller on a way to revive the Terminator franchise and bring the story to a conclusion.

While many might have hoped Cameron would return to direct a new Terminator film himself, he’s more than busy with his other big franchise: Avatar.

Cameron is currently in pre-production on not only Avatar 2, but Avatar 3, 4, and 5, as well. All four films are expected to film back-to-back in the next few years.