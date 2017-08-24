Has Kendall Jenner Dumped A$AP Rocky For Blake Griffin? Their Romance Is ‘Very New’ Says A New Report

It looks like Kendall Jenner may be taking after her big sister Khloe Kardashian. A new report suggests that she is dating the NBA star, Blake Griffin. But where does this leave A$AP Rocky?

Did Kendall Jenner dump A$AP Rocky? It seems that way for now especially considering the new report which claims that she is seeing the NBA star, Blake Griffin.

quick makeup with @voguemagazine @esteelauder 💙 #EsteeModel A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

‘[Their relationship is] very new,’ a source told OK! Magazine.

‘They’ve just been hanging out and getting to know each other better.’

Some of those hangouts include A Kendrick Lamar concert in LA on August 9, where they were spotted leaving an afterparty together, and a dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood on August 13.

‘They’re not exclusive,’ the insider said, before adding, ‘They both have crazy schedules, so right now they’re just going with the flow.’

So where does this leave Kendall’s relationship with her on and off boyfriend A$AP Rocky?

No body knows for sure, but what we do know is that Kendall was seen with him two weeks before her dates with Blake.

Blake, on the other hand, was linked to Brynn Cameron, who had their second child last September.

lately A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

A$AP’s upset about Kendall’s budding new romance with Blake, according to a close source.

‘A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake,’ the insider confessed.

Advertisement

‘A$AP is into Kendall and has been for a long time. They never put a label on their relationship, but it still caught A$AP off-guard that Kendall would look to be spending romantic time with someone other than him. It was like Kendall broke an unspoken agreement between them by dating someone new.’