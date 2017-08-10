FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Has Kailyn Lowry Decided On A Name For Ner New Baby Boy? Here’s What Her Other Kids Suggested!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/10/2017
kailyn lowrySource: intouchweekly.com

The reality TV star finally opened up about the struggle of choosing a name for her third baby boy. Kailyn Lowry’s son with Chris Lopez left the hospital unnamed, but has she finally picked the perfect name for him?

As fans may remember, Lowry gave birth to yet another son on Saturday and on Monday she was caught by the paparazzi leaving the hospital in her baby daddy’s company.

The new mother of three told us that the baby still doesn’t have a name and neither she nor Chris has any ideas.

Followers of the star may know that at some point during her pregnancy, the woman asked fans to help her decided between Silas, Nixon, Murphy, Ripkin or Griffin but now she says neither of those is an option anymore.

Now that he is finally here, it is pretty obvious to the baby’s mother that none of the names she liked fit baby Lo – which is what she’ll continue to call him for a while.

Apparently, she has 30 days to decide on a name.

Yesterday, she shared on social media what her other sons, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln have suggested.

‘Isaac said the name Murphy was ‘eh, ok… for a dog,’ and also suggested Francis. Linc is still adamant about naming Baby Lo ‘Climber.’’

How cute, the boys are helping out name their baby brother!

Still, it looks like the mother is still struggling to pick out a proper name that fits the new addition to the family – unless she’ll actually go with ‘Climber!’

Do you have any ideas on what Lowry should name her new baby boy?

Read more about kailyn lowry teen mom

