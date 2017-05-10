Has Beyonce Given Birth To Twins? Jay Z’s Wife’s Baby Bump Shrank In New Photos

Beyonce has people thinking that she has given birth to her twins because of this picture.

The superstar’s twin pregnancy style has been making headlines because it is so edgy and flawless, but the diva recently shared a series of photos showing off a new look that has fans wondering, has she already given birth? Why does her belly look flat?

Last week, Blue Ivy’s mom revealed photos on Instagram where she is wearing a pink and green patterned shirt with a floral blazer.

She completed the look with a pair of ripped jeans, pink, gold sunglasses, and a deep colored gold purse. A close look at the fashion photos reveals a thinner Beyonce, and her baby bump seems to have vanished.

Many Fans in the comment section are adamant that the babies have been born and these pictures prove it.

If she did deliver her twins, they were born in California.

A source recently said: “Queen Bey and her family quietly relocated to a rental home situated just minutes from Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A.”

The spy shared: “Beyoncé has already decided that the twins will be born at Cedars, and she wants Jay Z to have a house for them to return to when they leave, not a hotel… Beyoncé wants everything to be perfect and things keep going wrong. And this move near the hospital will make her delivery so much easier, she thinks.”

The last time Beyonce was seen publicly it was on May 5, as she was heading to a fancy restaurant in Hollywood with Kelly Rowland to enjoy a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

So, there is a possibility that she had her babies and is comfortably resting at home or her fashion forward top creates the illusion that she no longer has a baby bump.

Do you think Jay and Bey have already welcomed their bundles of joy?