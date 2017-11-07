FREE NEWSLETTER
Harvey Weinstein’s Accuser Asia Argento Says Harvey’s “Spy Allegations” Are “Terrifying”

Todd Malm Posted On 11/07/2017
Asia ArgentoSource: CloseMag.fr

Actress Asia Argento said the idea that ex-Israeli agents followed her and other accusers for the sake of Harvey Weinstein is “terrifying.” A reporter from The New Yorker, Ronan Farrow, published the story yesterday alleging that the former Weinstein executive hired private investigators to try and cover up allegations of sexual abuse.

As you may already know, the Italian actress accused Weinstein of rape, and the disgraced producer’s legal team responded by saying that no one was intentionally targeted or suppressed through the hiring of any operatives.

In Ronan’s story, the reporter claims that the film producer hired two companies titled, Kroll and Black Cube, which were designed to collect information on the people trying to expose the allegations.

Black Cube describes their activities as “veterans” of the Israeli elite intelligence units who collect information. Furthermore, the organization boasts a membership of former agents from the spy agency, Mossad.

Not long after the story was published, Argento wrote, “Why didn’t I speak up earlier?” She wrote “we were followed by ex-Mossad agents. Isn’t that terrifying?”

Annabella Sciorra, as well as Rose McGowan, also accused Weinstein of rape. Since then, Harvey has denied all of the accusations against him and claims the relationships were consensual.

According to the report, one agent portrayed themselves as a women’s rights advocate for the purpose of collecting information from Rose McGowan.

Rose, when referring to Ronan’s report in The New Yorker, wrote on Twitter, “your words will line the halls of justice.” In a statement to the BBC, Black Cube said they would never discuss their clients or any third parties involved in their work.

Additionally, they stated they don’t “get involved in family disputes or sexual harassment cases.” The company stated they “apply high moral standards” to their work and act in compliance with the law no matter the jurisdiction.

