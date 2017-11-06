Harvey Weinstein Missing In Action As Another Woman Plans To Hit Him With A Lawsuit

A currently unknown actress from Toronto, Canada, plans to sue disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, due to allegations of sexual assault. However, she is unable to hit him with the court papers because the former Weinstein Company executive is missing in action.

Her lawyers did not serve the Hollywood exec with the notice of the suit because no one knows his whereabouts.

Alex Smith – a civil litigator with the Henein Hutchison Law Firm – said: “his whereabouts are unknown.”

The woman has been identified as “Jane Doe” in the papers to protect her identity. The litigator claimed they had made more than one attempt to give him the documents but haven’t had any luck.

Additionally, Weinstein’ old assistant, Barbara Schneeweis, is currently out of reach as the law firm plans to involve her in the court battle as well for “facilitating” the alleged assaults.

The incidents in question allegedly occurred during the summertime of the year 2000. According to the Toronto Star, Superior Court Justice Todd Archibald issued the $14 million lawsuits on Monday and stated the woman could remain anonymous for now.

Additionally, the woman’s lawyer, Smith, has the court’s permission to use “substituted service” as means to contact him which means they can use other ways of communicating with the producer that are not typically allowed by the court.

The two other defendants in the battle are The Walt Disney Company and Miramax who the firm successfully contacted.

As you may already know, Weinstein has become a Hollywood outcast in recent months ever since The New York Times, and The New Yorker published numerous reports detailing sexual assault by many women spanning several decades.

Since then, a litany of allegations and accusations have been sent toward Harvey and other prolific entertainment figures including people like James Toback, Ben Affleck, David Blaine, and Mark Halperin.

Rose McGowan is one of the most vocal women to speak out against the former producer. The actress is currently promoting her book titled “Brave” which will undoubtedly explore women’s issues.