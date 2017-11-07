Harvey Weinstein Hired International Spies To Embarrass Women At The Center Of Scandal: Report

Harvey Weinstein is embroiled in another drama. This time around, the movie maker is accused of hiring multiple intelligence agencies to spy and find dirt on his accusers.

Weinstein was hoping to find embarrassing information on actresses including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and many journalists to prevent them from talking about the fact that they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein, allegedly, of course.

According to the report, the 65-year-old disgraced film executive was working with private security agencies Kroll and Black Cube to stop the piece in The New Yorker written by Ronan Farrow from being published.

The Farrow exposé led to over two dozens women coming forward to accuse Weinstein of rape or assault.

Last night, it was announced that Weinstein has received a lifetime ban from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Their statement read: “After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life. The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue.”

It went on to say: “The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership. We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment.”

Weinstein has also been permanently banned from the Producer’s Guild of America after the allegations surfaced.

The PGA stated: “In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behavior — with new reports continuing to surface even now — the Producers Guild’s National Board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership,” the PGA said in a statement. “This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct.”

The Weinstein scandal has really changed the landscape in Hollywood.