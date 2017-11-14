Harvey Weinstein Facing Another Lawsuit By Unnamed Actress Due To An Alleged Rape

An unknown actress is currently suing disgraced producer, Harvey Weinstein after the former Weinstein Company executive allegedly masturbated in front of her and raped her at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In a report from TMZ, the actress claims she met the 65-year-old film producer in 2011, but the details of their relationship are not thoroughly known at this point.

According to to the actress, who goes by the name “Jane Doe” in the suit, she claims that she met the producer at a hotel in 2015 to discuss a role in the series Marco Polo. Harvey allegedly grabbed her wrists and masturbated.

Not long after, he went to the bathroom and came out in a bathrobe and raped her. Weinstein allegedly met up with her again in 2015 and 2016 to “celebrate her upcoming role” in the series.

The actress said she told him to stop, but due to his strength and weight, he was able to overpower her and force himself on the woman. TMZ claims the woman in question is suing him for sexual battery as well as gendered violence.

In a statement, Weinstein’s representatives denied the allegations and claimed he was never violent with any of them.

Furthermore, Harvey can’t speak to anonymous allegations but denies all of them outright, and any relationships he’s had have been consensual.

As you may already know, over eighty women have accused Weinstein of assault including A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Rose McGowan and Asia Argento have accused Harvey of rape. Paz de La Huerta also accused the producer of sexual assault. Due to the outpouring of cases against him, the New York Police Department, the LAPD, the BHPD, and London’s Metropolitan Police Service and Scotland have all conducted investigations to deal with the charges.