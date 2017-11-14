Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey “Deserve A Second Chance” According To Bryan Cranston

Just one week after Cranston said Kevin Spacey’s “career is over,” the actor came out to state that he thinks it’s possible to forgive both men in question. In fact, Bryan believes that both the House Of Cards star and the former Weinstein Company executive, deserve a shot at redeeming their names.

During an interview with the BBC on Monday, November 13th, Bryan said redemption would “take time,” and “tremendous contrition” on their part.

If both disgraced men “put in the work,” and are “truly sorry” for what they did, “it would be up to us to determine, case by case, whether the person deserves a second chance.”

The Breaking Bad alum believes it would be immoral to push both the 58-year-old Academy Award winner and the 65-year-old producer away. He said, “let’s not do that.”

Get in the know & grow your mo. Visit @Movember to learn more. #Movember #WhyHim @jamesfrancotv @whyhimmovie A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on Nov 1, 2016 at 6:09am PDT

As you may already know, both Weinstein and Spacey experienced sexual misconduct scandals of gigantic proportions in recent weeks.

More than eighty different women have accused Weinstein of misconduct ever since The New York Times, and The New Yorker published two reports detailing some of his alleged behavior.

As a response to the charges, Weinstein and his representatives stated he “unequivocally denies” all of them and believed his relationships were consensual.

As for Spacey, Anthony Rapp accused the American Beauty alumni of attempting to seduce him when Rapp was just a 14-year-old boy.

Advertisement

The pair were starring in a Broadway play at the time when Kevin was 26-years-old. After Anthony accused him of the crimes, Spacey came out as gay and apologized for his “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” As a result, public figures, as well as social media users, accused the actor of conflating homosexuality with pedophilia, an issue gay rights advocates have fought against for years.