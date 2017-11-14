FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
corey feldman harvey weinstein angelina jolie jessica alba tom sizemore Kevin Spacey george clooney eva mendes charlie sheen kirk frost gal gadot Derick Dillard corey haim lala kent sofia vergara khloe kardashian drake rebel wilson george takei Dominick Brascia kate middleton ellen page Lupita Nyong'o
Home » Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey “Deserve A Second Chance” According To Bryan Cranston

Todd Malm Posted On 11/14/2017
0
0


Weinstein And SpaceySource: LoopHaitiMenu.com

Just one week after Cranston said Kevin Spacey’s “career is over,” the actor came out to state that he thinks it’s possible to forgive both men in question. In fact, Bryan believes that both the House Of Cards star and the former Weinstein Company executive, deserve a shot at redeeming their names.

During an interview with the BBC on Monday, November 13th, Bryan said redemption would “take time,” and “tremendous contrition” on their part.

If both disgraced men “put in the work,” and are “truly sorry” for what they did, “it would be up to us to determine, case by case, whether the person deserves a second chance.”

The Breaking Bad alum believes it would be immoral to push both the 58-year-old Academy Award winner and the 65-year-old producer away. He said, “let’s not do that.”

Get in the know & grow your mo. Visit @Movember to learn more. #Movember #WhyHim @jamesfrancotv @whyhimmovie

A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on

As you may already know, both Weinstein and Spacey experienced sexual misconduct scandals of gigantic proportions in recent weeks.

More than eighty different women have accused Weinstein of misconduct ever since The New York Times, and The New Yorker published two reports detailing some of his alleged behavior.

As a response to the charges, Weinstein and his representatives stated he “unequivocally denies” all of them and believed his relationships were consensual.

As for Spacey, Anthony Rapp accused the American Beauty alumni of attempting to seduce him when Rapp was just a 14-year-old boy.

Advertisement

The pair were starring in a Broadway play at the time when Kevin was 26-years-old. After Anthony accused him of the crimes, Spacey came out as gay and apologized for his “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” As a result, public figures, as well as social media users, accused the actor of conflating homosexuality with pedophilia, an issue gay rights advocates have fought against for years.

Post Views: 0

Read more about harvey weinstein Kevin Spacey Bryan Cranston

Advertisement

You may also like
Christopher Plummer Said What Happened To Kevin Spacey Was “Very Sad”
11/13/2017
Georgina Chapman Spotted By Paparazzi For The First Time Since Weinstein Scandal
11/13/2017
Disgraced Kevin Spacey Breached Protocol By Sitting On The Queen’s Throne During VIP Visit!
11/12/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *