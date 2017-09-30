FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Harry Styles Wore A Selena Gomez T-Shirt And Twitter Freaked Out

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 09/30/2017
Is Harry Styles sending secret messages to Selena Gomez?Source: Selenaors_PH/Instagram

Is Harry Styles secretly in love with Selena Gomez? Is he sending her secret messages through his T-shirt? The latest conspiracy circulating on Twitter has nothing to do with aliens, life on Mars, or whether man really landed on the moon. Instead, it has to do with Harry Styles and a T-shirt he wore while recording for his Spotify session. The T was from a 2010 Selena Gomez tour and now fans are freaking out and reading into the shirt. Harry Styles is currently dating Camille Rowe and Selena Gomez is in a relationship with The Weeknd.

The rumor is that Harry Styles is in love with Selena Gomez and though they haven’t said anything to each other about their feelings, the T-shirt was his way of letting her know of his love. Twitter is quoting an unconfirmed source with the story that has quickly spread across social media networks.

Harry Styles did date Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez is friends with Niall Horan. Though the two have friends in the same circles, there is nothing factual to indicate that either Harry Styles or Selena Gomez want to be in a relationship together.

Some have come up with other suggestions.

First, there are those on social media who are saying you can’t read into someone’s choice in a T-shirt, and it was probably just something randown he wore.

Those that are looking for a meaning behind the garment have suggested that he wore the T-shirt to help show his support for Selena during her recent health battles. Selena recently went public with the news she had a kidney transplant over the summer.

The other rumor currently spreading is a little more nefarious than Harry Styles juts trying to declare his secret love for Selena. The rumor is that Harry and Selena will soon confirm a relationship and that by Harry wearing the T-shirt he is opening the door for the confirmation.

But there is absolutely nothing credible about the Twitter rumor and there is nothing to indicate that Harry Styles and Camille Rowe are having relationship issues or that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are soon to break up.

What;s your take on the rumor?

