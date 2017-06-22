FREE NEWSLETTER
Harry Styles’ Stepfather Passes Away

Nick Markus Posted On 06/22/2017
Harry Styles robin twistSource: mirror.co.uk

According to new reports, the former One Direction member’s stepfather has passed away! Harry Styles’ mother had married the now late man only four years prior to his shocking death!

Sources close to the mourning family have revealed that Robin Twist died on Tuesday night and that the cause of death is yet unknown.

Harry’s mom, Anne Cox tied the knot with Twist in June of 2013 in Congleton, Cheshire.

The singer was the best man and even walked his mother down the aisle.

Soon after the tragic passing was revealed, close pals and family members took to social media to express their regret and condolences over Twist’s passing.

It seems like the man was really loved considering that even his former wife Erica Jane Morgan took to Facebook to acknowledge his loss.

The woman changed her Facebook profile photo to a picture showing her smiling alongside her former spouse.

In the comment section, a huge number of people expressed their condolences and transmitted their prayers and good wished to the man’s pained loved ones.

‘So sorry to hear your sad news xxx,’ one family friend wrote, while another commented: ‘Oh no, so sorry for your loss Jane xxx.’

The former wife thanked them and added a sad emoji.

In addition, Robin’s daughter Amy Twist also featured a picture of her and her now late dad.

Her comment section was flooded with compassionate messages from friends as well.

Are you shocked Harry Styles’ stepfather passed away? Do you think the artist is Okay following the sudden loss?

