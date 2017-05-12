Harry Styles’ Solo Debut Album Is Finally Released

Harry Styles is the former One Direction singer, and his first solo album is finally here. His full-length debut just dropped on Thursday, and it features ten songs, including the previously released singles “Sign the Times” and “Sweet Creature”.

This week, Styles debuted with his music video for “Sign of the Times” in which he appears flying through the air above the countryside in Scotland.

Physical versions of his debut album will be available in a large variety of formats, including a gatefold vinyl LP.

There will also be available digipack CDs and special edition CD formats that will feature a 32-page hardcover book with exclusive photos taken during the recording sessions.

Some limited edition merchandise such as a white vinyl LP and lithographs will also become available exclusively on Styles’ website.

Next week, Styles planned on joining James Corden for a week-long residency on The Late Show.

There, he’ll showcase his brand new tunes, and he will probably also join in on some of the host’s fresh and hilarious jokes.

“Well, you’ve got to have known us for a very long time, as we’ve known young Harold since he was 17 years old,” Corden said to ET’s Nischelle Turner.

It turns out that Corden already knew some of the One Direction stars from before they became famous.

Corden praised Styles’ work on the film Dunkirk, and he said that he wouldn’t dare give the former boy bander advice in the love area.

"I don't give him any love advice, are you joking?" he laughed.

“It’s a miracle we’re technically the same species. He needs no advice from me. He knows what he’s doing in all facets of his life.”

Styles visit to Corden’s show won’t be the only exciting future appearance. Katy Perry will also be joining the host for some fun time.