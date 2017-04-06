Harry Styles Snubs One Direction And Talks Love Life!

Harry Styles was recently featured in an interview during which he talked about many topics but somehow he did not even mention his bandmates!

The 23 years old star talked with Nick Grimshaw on his Radio 1 show and the two-hour long interview is set to air tomorrow!

But according to a source on set, Harry did not talk about the boys, much to the disappointment of the fans who were hoping Styles would reveal hints about the band reuniting.

In fact, they will be sad to know that, reportedly, Harry did not even once mention Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan or Zayn Malik.

“To not mention the group at all is very odd. Harry owes his entire career to One Direction,” the insider stated.

“But he desperately wants to distance himself from them and become known as a superstar on his own.”

Although he disregarded his bandmates, Styles did open up about his love life, revealing that it’s been a while since he’s had a date and it’s all because of his busy schedule.

“I haven’t dated in a long time,” he claimed. “I went away to do the movie then did the album so I haven’t in a while.”

If we are to believe his career was too much time consuming to be able to meet someone, it means it’s been over a year since he’s been single.

According to the singer, he started working on his solo album back in February of 2016 and then stopped for five months when he went to do a movie. In July he returned to the studio to continue his album and wrapped it up in December!

Do you believe Harry Styles is ungrateful to One Direction now that he has his own solo work?