Harry Styles Reveals He’s “Never Labeled” His Sexuality And Talks Song About Taylor Swift!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/15/2017
harry stylesSource: newstatesman.com

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has revealed that he may still be in touch with all of his exes, including Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift. He even hinted that he and one if his former celebrity girlfriends are still close pals.

“Everyone should be friends, right?” he ambiguously stated, refusing to reveal who it was.

When asked about his past relationships and whether or not he felt like he got burned he said: “When we started I was 16. I’ve learned what makes me feel uncomfortable. That stuff to me doesn’t feel like ­anything I’ve had to explain.”

In addition, the 23 years old singer also stated that he never really felt the need to label his sexuality, to the delight of the fans who like to ship him with some of the other members.

Does that mean he is open to dating boys as well?

During his latest interview he also somehow confirmed that one of the songs in his solo album is about Taylor Swift!

I guess he learned from her to write songs about exes?

As fans may already be aware, Swift’s hit song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together is rumored to be about Styles.

When asked whether the song Two Ghosts is about Taylor he hesitated at first, but then he replied: “I mean I think it’s pretty like self-explanatory.”

“I think, y’know it’s about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things… and sometimes it’s just different, y’know. 2017, philosopher, London,” Harry added.

Fans have been speculating ever since Two Ghosts was released that the lyrics are talking about Taylor Swift.

The song talks about a girl with blue eyes and red lips.

Do you agree with the rumors?

