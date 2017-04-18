Harry Styles Reveals Details On Failed Romance With Taylor Swift

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are no longer an item like they used to be. The romance between the two pop singers was once thriving but eventually turned into a quagmire of hurt feelings and unmet expectations.

The One Direction singer dated Taylor from October 2012 to January 2013 and until now has remained silent about their past relationship.

Harry finally revealed how he feels about his old love. In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, Styles opened up about the downsides of dating when you’re a young man and what it’s like to be the subject of Swift’s infamous love songs.

The One Direction said, “I think relationships are hard. And adding in that you don’t really understand how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier.”

The boy bander said it’s something that should be very simple, in the sense that if two people like each other they should be able to hang out without problems.

When asked if the media frenzy had an effect on their relationship at all he said, “I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

According to Harry, sometimes it’s a difficult to have a relationship when the whole world is watching you.

Fans love to speculate on what person Taylor is referring to in her songs. Rolling Stone asked Harry if her songs “Out of the Woods” and “Style” are about the One Direction singer.

Harry said maybe they are, and he wouldn’t mind it either way. “I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not…but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere,” Harry remarked.

The young man said everyone writes from their experiences, including himself. That’s where the passion is; the emotion comes from real life experiences.

He went on to say, “that’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people.” Harry said he would never tell anybody about the most intimate details of their relationship.

According to the pop singer, some things just don’t work out in the end, and that’s ok. The songwriter said he has no ill feelings towards Swift.

“Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together.”

Maybe sometime in the future, the former couple will collaborate on a song together.