Harry Styles Reacts To His Ex’s Name Being Mentioned On The Late Show

Harry Styles managed to make the entire audience laugh during his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, as the 23-years old singer looked rather tense when the name of his ex – Kendall Jenner – was brought into question. His expression was absolutely hilarious!

Fellow guest Aaron Taylor-Johnson mentioned the 21-years old model when he revealed that he has chickens named after the famous Kardashian family. Yes, we also laughed hard at this one!

The actor said that he thinks the first two that died were Kim and Khloe, and even managed to remember all the Kardashians, adding that his chickens are called the Kardash-ikens.

When Harry heard Kendall’s name, he reached for his mug, kept his head down and later clapped.

Styles looked cringed, but that later developed into some smiles, when the actor said that they lay eggs every day.

Seeing an opportunity, Corden asked Harry if that’s true, are they laying every day, but the former One Directioner had some grace and refused to comment.

Styles and Jenner briefly dated in 2013 but had some problems saying “goodbye,” reuniting several times since splitting.

Now, the reality star is dating A$AP Rocky while the “Sign of the Times” singer has been linked to blogger Tess Ward. But, in Hollywood, old flames are often hard to forget…

And for all Harry fans out there, the star will be on The Late Late Show all week.

On Monday, Corden revealed that the singer will also put his mark on the show. The host mentioned that Styles will help him get to work on Thursday in a brand new Carpool Karaoke, and advised viewers to check that out. Looking forward to it!