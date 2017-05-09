Harry Styles’ New Love Is Model Tess Ward – Read Their Secret Romance Story!

Harry Styles has many fan girls and fan boys who sadly enough, will have to deal with the fact that the cute singer is off the market! The former One Direction Member seems to have found someone to love!

According to new reports, Harry Styles is dating a gorgeous model and fashion blogger by the name of Tess Ward.

Sources say that the lovebirds were first introduced by their mutual friends and since then they have enjoyed many secret dates.

Sources close to the singer who recently debuted his first solo album, claim that Harry has really fallen for the gorgeous blonde who is the author of The Naked Diet and The Naked Cookbook.

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them,” one insider revealed adding that “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.”

Harry and Tess went on a number of dates around London, and the man even introduced his new love to many of his friends.

The first time they were caught by the paparazzi together was only recently when they were seen on a drive around North London.

Aside from writing cookbooks, Tess Ward is also a chef and a food consultant.

Appropriate to Tess’s book titles, her Instagram page is filled with pictures of food as well as with snaps of her showing off her body in tiny bikinis.

“Current projects include a number of exciting TV and online projects in the US and UK,” her LinkedIn profile read.

The two are yet to release an official statement regarding their romance.

Do you think Harry Styles and Tess Ward look good together?