Home » Entertainment

Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger On SNL In Hilarious Sketch!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/17/2017
One Direction member Harry Styles did not shy away from poking a little fun at himself and his new solo career by impersonating Mick Jagger on Saturday Night Live!

Harry impersonated the Rolling Stone star in an SNL sketch, aside from also promoting some of his new music.

The young artist performed his solo debut single Sign Of The Times, as well as another new song, Ever Since New York during his first TV broadcast as a solo artist.

As fans may already know, Harry Styles is also dabbling into acting as he is going to make his film acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming war film Dunkirk. Until then, the singer decided to showcase his comedy acting skills as well, by participating in a Family Feud-style sketch on SNL.

In the skit, Steve Harvey, played by Kenan Thompson congratulates Mick on his successful career.

Syles answers in a British accent: “Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo? That is insane.”

The star was also asked to guess the top answers to the question:  “What keeps you up at night?”.

Styles as Jagger answered that: “Well if I’m up it’s because I’ve got a little company right. A little hanky panky.”

Harry Styles was also shown dancing in the opening of the show.

Aside from his spot on impersonation of Mick Jagger, Harry Styles was also featured in another sketch about soldiers in the Civil War who were singing together to entertain themselves.

This is not the first time Harry appeared on SNL, as he was featured alongside the other One Direction members in 2012, 2013 and 2014. It is the first time he appeared by himself, however.

His full album is set to be released on May 12.

