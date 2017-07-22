Harry Styles Does A Great Job In His Cinematographic Debut

Harry Styles can act! The 23-years old singer took a role in Christopher Nolan’s new historical war movie ‘Dunkirk,’ and he made things happen.

It takes about 30 minutes for Harry to pop up into the film, but the star makes it look like he’s a natural. In his first scene, Harry’s character is nearly crushed by a boat and saved by a fellow young soldier played by Fionn Whitehead.

‘Dunkirk’ is not quite the type of production with too many lines, so the former One Direction member doesn’t actually say his first line until many minutes later, while aboard a boat that too will go down. ‘What’s wrong with your friend?’ – is the line that got all Harry Styles fangirls out there hysterical.

Styles’ persona is not a wise or extremely brave serviceman, but a scared young man who wants to survive and will do everything to see him live another day.

It’s not really an Oscar-winning play, but the singer received good critics and everybody appreciated that he didn’t try to be the star of the movie.

‘Dunkirk’ may just be the film Styles needed for his debut. Many other singers attempted main big roles, but then the success or failure of those movies would have fallen mainly on their shoulders.

Remember when Mariah Carey was nearly crucified for her part in ‘Glitter?’ It took almost eight years and a break from Lee Daniels for her to prove she had acting skills in ‘Precious.’

Others have failed miserably! Just take a look at what Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson or Christina Aguilera meant for Hollywood.