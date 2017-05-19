Harry Styles Confesses That Sometimes He Cries When He Sings In New ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Harry Styles has recently sat down in the passenger seat of James Corden’s SUV for a hilarious new installment called Carpool Karaoke this Thursday on the Late Night show. Styles joined his buddy for a musical ride all over the streets of Los Angeles, and he opened up about his love of rom-coms and also about getting too emotional from his own music.

The ride made its debut perfectly as the duo belted out a passionate rendition of Styles’ debut single called Sign of the Times a tune that has actually gotten Corden a bit choked up as they finished their performance.

He started laughing as he admitted that emotionally he left somewhere else after the song ended. He said that he wasn’t even in the car anymore.

Styles hilariously remarked that the song makes him cry sometimes as it is very emotional and sentimental, also saying that his eyes have begun sweating at the very moment.

The two of them followed up their first emotional scene with another touching one: the rendition of another one of Styles’ new songs called Sweet Creature which he admitted it’s his mom’s favorite track off his latest self-titled album.

While the pair was driving along, Corden changed the direction of the dialogue toward fashion, asking Styles about his most recent bold choices.

By that, he also meant the bright floral print Hawaiian shirt that the singer was wearing at the time in their car ride.

Corden joked that the whole thing was very annoying because of the fact that Styles can pull off such a shirt, and if he wore it himself he would just look silly and on his way to a barbecue, unlike Style who can wear such a piece of clothing with style.

Respecting the Carpool Karaoke tradition, the two of them even tried on some outfits including an argyle sweater, a gold lycra top and also a black mesh shirt paired with a black leather vest and the moment was very amusing.

Advertisement

At the end of the show, Corden decided to finish it with one of Styles’ go-to karaoke duets which was Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross’ ballad Endless Love. The 23-year-old superstar rocked the tune just as expected.