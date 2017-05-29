Harry Styles Called a 14-Year-Old Manchester Bombing Victim In The Hospital To Tell Her That He Loves Her

Harry Styles is currently getting ready to embark on a first solo international tour. This doesn’t mean at all that the British singer is too busy to do some good around him, in particular for a 14-year-old victim of the Manchester bombing in England.

The One Direction singer managed to brighten the day of a teenage girl, Freya Lewis who was seriously injured in the terrorist attack after the Ariana Grande concert.

The artist made a phone call to the hospital, and he told her that he loved her.

According to Manchester Evening News, Freya has been in intensive care since the blast which killed 22 people.

The teen suffered some fractures, lacerations, and burns after she was hit by flying shrapnel from that explosion.

One of the 22 victims was also Freya’s best friend Nell Jones who was killed at the scene.

It seems that Freya was given CPR at the arena before she was rushed to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where she is right now.

The teen has been in surgery for over 10 hours, and she had to undergo two operations with more planned to come.

Her family set up a blog to update people on her progress, and this is going to take a lot of time according to the doctors.

Freya got a phone call from Harry just shortly after coming out of sedation, according to the recovery blog.

The blog stated the following news:

“Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile. Then Dad cried. ‘What could surpass that?’ … Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!”

The blog continued saying that, “The PICU unit at Manchester Children’s Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine! Harry, we salute you, sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!”

During these dark times for Freya and her family, we wish them all the best. We would also like to congratulate Harry for his kindness and for the lovely gesture he made for her.