Harry Styles And Tess Ward Are Seriously Into Each Other!

A source reported Harry Styles and his girlfriend Tess Ward are “really into each other!” At the beginning of the month, it was revealed that Styles, 23, was dating the 27-year-old model who happens to be a chef and a writer as well. Ward was seen at his concert in London on Saturday, May 13th, one day after he released his eponymous debut album.

The insider went on to say the pop star and model have been hanging out casually for the past little while and they met each other through their social circle.

The pair was spotted wearing each other’s clothes like a true couple! Or they may have the same sense of style at least!

Ward, who began her modeling career when she was 19, was seen wearing a floral Gucci shirt while at the Audi Polo Challenge in the United Kingdom at the beginning of this month.

Fans spotted that she borrowed the $530 shirt from Harry, who rocked the same one a few days earlier.

Harry is promoting his new album and will kick off his first solo tour in San Francisco, California at The Masonic.

He has been all around the media conducting interviews and was even asked if his new track “Two Ghosts” is about his old girlfriend, Taylor Swift because of the reference of red lipstick and a white shirt.

He said during an interview with Nick Grimshaw that it was “self-explanatory,” so I guess that means yes?

Things have been going great for Harry lately, but the relationship has been a bit hard on Tess because of Styles’ jealous fans.

She said the trolls on her social media are happy to attack her as much as they can muster.

The model wants a “break” from the attention she has been getting ever since she started dating the former One Directioner. She said to The Times currently she is receiving a lot of direct messages and is choosing to ignore them because they are, in her words, “interesting.”