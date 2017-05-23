Harry Styles’ $8.5 Million Mansion In The Hollywood Hills Is Up For Sale

Harry Styles’ house is going up for sale! The Sign Of The Times singer is selling his three-bedroom, 4,401 square-foot Hollywood Hills home at the price of $8.5 million.

The home has five bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a beautiful view of downtown Hollywood as well as the ocean. It is strategically placed right above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

The 14-room home was built originally in 1963, and it features a breakfast room, living room; a large patio; a home theater; and two other bedrooms as well as a breakfast room.

It features a fireplace, central heating, and air conditioning to keep the mansion at the perfect temperature during every season.

The Hollywood Hills mansion sports giant glass windows from the floor to the ceiling as well as a hot tub, spa, and pool.

Not only that, but the house sits on a .25 acre lot and is partially powered by “green energy” technology.

Harry Styles’ mansion also comes with a laundry room, a state-of-the-art alarm system, and hardwood flooring.

The Hollywood Hills home is a long drive up into the hills to ensure complete privacy for the inhabitant and features a gated two-car garage and ample parking space for its owner’s car collection.

The property was purchased for $6,870,000 in January of 2016 which means the star has had it less than two years.

It’s possible that Harry is selling the house because he is planning to go on tour, but it could also be that by selling the home he will pocket nearly $2 million considering its value has shot up in the last eighteen months.

How much money does the former One Directioner need? Harry Styles first live tour sold out in seconds earlier in the month!

It begins in San Francisco, and he plans to travel to parts of the United States, Asia, and Europe as well. The final date of the tour will be in Japan on the 8th of December.