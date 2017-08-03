‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robert Hardy Passes Away At Age 91

British multi talented actor, best known for his role in the popular Harry Potter films, Robert Hardy sadly passed away at the respectable age of 91 today, July 3. Hardly played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in four of the movies.

Official accounts for the franchise as well as Pottermore admins took to social media to share the sad news with the fans.

‘Robert Hardy’s passing marks the end of a long and distinguished acting career – a career defined by his portrayals of two prime ministers – one real, another magical. Across four Harry Potter films, he made every scene count,’ a tribute on Pottermore read.

According to reports, the man passed away at Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors near London.

‘It’s with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life. Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he’s celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work,’ a rep for the late actor shared.

As fans of Robert Hardy’s work may already be aware, he starred in theater, TV as well as films for no less than seven decades!

Aside from his well-known work in the Harry Potter movies, Hardy was also recognized for the role of Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small and for his various portrayals of Winston Churchill in film as well as in TV series like Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years, The Woman He Loved and War and Remembrance.

Robert Hardy leaves behind three children – Paul, Justine, and Emma – who will miss him greatly.

Rest in Peace, Minister!