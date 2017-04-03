Harrison Ford Will Keep His Pilot Licence After Plane Incident

It looks like Harrison Ford will continue flying. The FAA, which is responsible for regulating who is able to fly planes or not has recently concluded their investigation regarding the passenger plane incident at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California in February of this year.

The FAA had an interview with Mr. Ford and determined that no enforcement action was warranted against him. Harrison will be holding his piloting certificate without a restriction.

The agency acknowledged Mr. Ford’s long history of compliance with the FAA and his cooperation with the investigation and the institution.

The statement finished with the assertion that Harrison has logged over 5,000 hours in the air and has had a pilot’s certificate for over 20 years and has never been the subject of a FAA investigation.

Harrison was piloting his private plane and was coming in for a landing flying over a Boeing 737 that was waiting for him to land.

According to reports detailing the incident, Harrison was caught on air traffic control recordings asking “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me.”

Harrison Ford who is most known for films like Star Wars, Apocalypse Now, The Fugitive, American Graffiti, and Indiana Jones suffered back injuries in March 2015 when a plane he was piloting crashed into a golf course in Venice, California. He was eventually able to recover from the injuries.

While Harrison Ford might not be the greatest pilot his ranking as an actor is one of the best. In 1997, Harrison Ford was given the prestigious title of the #1 star in Empire’s “The Top 100 Movie Stars of All Time”.

As of 2016, films that Ford has starred in have grossed over $4.7 billion which makes him the highest-grossing US box office star.