Harrison Ford Seen Speeding On His Motorcycle After Almost Crashing Plane

On February 13, Harrison Ford did a shocking thing – he almost crashed his plane into another aircraft at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Now, however, he reemerged and he did not look at all embarrassed by his huge and almost deadly mistake.

On February 15, the 74 years old star was seen on his motorcycle, speeding off from the Santa Monica Airport.

The actor most famous for his role in Indiana Jones has just narrowly escaped a deadly disaster as he tried to land his place on a taxiway.

It seems however, that the actor did repeat the air traffic controllers directions about landing his engine Husky on runway 20-L, but at the last minute, was caught landing on a taxiway.

His odd decision caused him to almost crash into the American Airlines flight 1546, waiting to take off for Dallas. The aircraft carried about 116 passengers and the whole thing could have ended in a big unfortunate accident.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford reportedly asked air traffic control after almost dying. The FAA did not hesitate to start an investigation and look into what actually happened.

As shocking as the whole incident was, it was not even the first time Ford cheated death. In 2015, the actor was forced to make a crash landing on the Penmar Golf Course in Santa Monica. Although it could have resulted in his death, the forced landing only caused him to suffer a blow to the head and a broken arm – still, pretty bad and reckless of him.

Now, many fans are worried about the 74 year old’s well being and think it would be for the best if his license got revoked.