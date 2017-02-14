Harrison Ford Nearly Crashes His Plane Into Boeing With 110 Passengers On Board

Harrison Ford, nearly caused a serious plane crash on Monday in his private aircraft, narrowly missing a Boeing 737 with 110 passengers on board.

According to reports, the 74-year-old flew his small plane over an American Airlines aircraft, confusing the runway with the landing site where he was supposed to land.

The actor risks a warning or the suspension of his flying license, according to sources.

“Was this airliner supposed to be under me?” Said the actor to the control tower, NBC reports.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), Ian Gregor, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, but did not disclose the name of the actor as they “do not identify people involved in aerial incidents.”

According to Mr. Gregor, air traffic controllers at John Wayne Airport, about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, “authorized a Husky plan to land on the runway Monday afternoon.”

“The pilot correctly re-read the instructions” at the control tower and then “landed on a runway parallel to the airstrip, flying over a Boing 737 that was about to enter the track to take off,” added the FAA, which is investigating the incident.

This isn’t the first time Harrison Ford has had trouble in the air. In 1999 he crashed a helicopter near Santa Clarita, though neither he nor his instructor pilot was injured. In 2015 he crashed a vintage airplane. He suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion in that incident. The actor has not commented on the incident.