‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dies At The Age Of 56

According to new reports, Erin Moran, who was mostly known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the popular series Happy Days, has been found dead in her Indiana home on Saturday evening!

Sources claim that her lifeless body was found by someone around 4 PM and because she proved unresponsive they called the ambulance. When the paramedics arrived, however, the actress was declared dead. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

It’s a sad day for her close ones and fans who knew her from her iconic role on Happy Days. Erin Moran was just 56 years old.

Erin entered Hollywood when she was just a 14 years old teenager and got the role of Joanie. Later on, the star went through a tough time after she left her second project, a spinoff called Joanie Loves Chachi. Afterwards, her career took a bad turn and her fame started decreasing to the point where most people who loved her on the show as young Joanie pretty much forgot about her.

But the cause for her career failing was definitely not lack of talent or dedication. It looks like the star suffered a lot of heartache in her personal life. By the year 2013, she and her husband Steven Fleischmann were having quite a lot of marital problems. In addition to their fall-out, they also struggled financially, trying their best to make ends meet in the following years.

Erin Moran died at a young age, suddenly and unexpectedly and we are yet to be informed what caused her passing.

What do you think happened? Were you a fan of Happy Days and Moran’s character?