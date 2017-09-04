Happy Anniversary Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgewick: How They’ve Made Marriage Last Nearly Three Decades

A happily married Hollywood couple, one that’s been together for decades, is just as rare as a unicorn sighting. Hollywood couples change with the wind more often than not. While the national divorce rate is about 1 of 2 couples, those in the limelight up their chances of marriage failure exponentially. Things like different schedules, attractive distractions and egos can be a huge reason these relationships don’t work out.

So when Kevin Bacon posted a lovely and heartfelt ode to his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on their 29th wedding anniversary, many had to take notice. He called his wife the love of his life and the woman of his dreams and his reality. Kyra recently celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago alongside her husband and life partner. When asked what keeps their love strong and their bond so unbreakable, Kyra answers very simply that attraction is crucial and doesn’t always fade.

“Sex is really important. That desire is there. When he walks into a room, I’m still… I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, ‘Oh! He’s so cute. He’s so hot.’ That’s literally the first thing I think. You can ask people on set- it’s palpable. He’s still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting.”

The two have been through their fair share of ups and downs. Whether it be either of their careers being in a lull or the infamous Bernie Madoff scheme that they were victims of, they’ve been through a whole lifetime of difficulty and struggle, yet the two still look at one another fondly and feel a deep sense of connectedness with the other.

They were both upfront about losing much of their wealth when they trusted the Ponzi-scheme Madoff orchestrated in the 90’s. It is estimated that over $20 billion was actively given to the man as investment capital and the majority of it was swindled. Madoff is currently sentenced to 150 years in jail.

Kevin and Kyra also talk about the importance of putting one another first and making time for the other person. Whatever their formula is, they’re doing it right and making it work.