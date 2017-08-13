‘Hannibal’ Could Be Returning For A Fourth Season!

NBC’s Hannibal was one of those rare television shows that was beloved by everyone who watched it but was doomed by low ratings. After three seasons, the network felt they could no longer afford to watch the show flounder, and it was canceled. Now, two years later, it appears Hannibal could be returning once again.

Writer/producer Bryan Fuller, who was responsible for bringing Hannibal to life, tweeted last week that revival discussions have officially begun:

Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 9, 2017

The Twitter user “@neoprod” is actually legendary producer Martha De Laurentiis, wife of the late Dino De Laurentiis and the current chairman of their company, The De Laurentiis Company.

The De Laurentiis have controlled the rights to the various Hannibal Lecter novels for many years now, which made Martha an executive producer on Hannibal.

De Laurentiis also alluded to Hannibal revival talks when she tweeted out a photo Saturday of herself and Fuller, with a Hannibal Lecter action figure as well:

NBC announced the Hannibal cancellation in June 2015, and Fuller immediately entered discussions with Netflix and Amazon about picking the series up for a fourth season.

Unfortunately, the cast was released from their contracts in July 2015 before any new deals could be signed to keep the show alive.

Over the past two years, both stars Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy have expressed an interest in returning to their roles, though.

As Fuller indicated in his tweet, no further discussion regarding a Hannibal revival was possible until two years after the final episode aired in August 2015.

Now that deadline has passed, Fuller and De Laurentiis will have to investigate the current rights for the characters and explore their options for a new season.

One complicating factor has been that the rights to the novel The Silence of the Lambs belong to another studio, who has been unwilling to work with Fuller and De Laurentiis in the past. Given where the story left off in Season 3, adapting that novel makes the most season for a continuation of Hannibal.